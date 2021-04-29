Overview

Dr. Samuel Docena, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Docena works at Samuel C Docena MD Inc in Fairfield, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.