Overview

Dr. Samuel Dellenbaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Dellenbaugh works at ORTHONY in Albany, NY with other offices in Delmar, NY and Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.