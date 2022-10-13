Dr. Samuel Jesus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jesus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Jesus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Jesus, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Jesus works at
Locations
CRC - Colon & Rectal Clinic of Orlando110 W Underwood St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 987-2902Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. Straight to the point with knowledgable advise.
About Dr. Samuel Jesus, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Colon/Rectal Clin/Orlando Regl MC|Orlando Health
- St Vincent Hospital|Westchester Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
