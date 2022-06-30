Dr. Samuel Deatherage, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deatherage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Deatherage, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Deatherage, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Athens, AL.
Dr. Deatherage works at
Locations
Valley Smiles Dental Care110 College St Ste D, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 215-1896
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This business has a very professional, and friendly staff. I always get a very thorough cleaning when I go for my regular checkup. Me and my wife have also had a couple of minor procedures that we are very happy with. You can’t do better than this dental center.
About Dr. Samuel Deatherage, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1073686424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deatherage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deatherage accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deatherage using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deatherage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deatherage works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Deatherage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deatherage.
