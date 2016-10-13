Dr. Davidoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Davidoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Davidoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Gastroenterology and Nutrition. PC10816 72nd Ave Ste 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-0900Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
VERY PROFESSIONAL AND CARING PHYSICIAN. SAW HIM AS A SECOND OPINION. DOES NOT JUMP TO PROCEDURES RIGHT AWAY LIKE SOME OTHER DOCTORS IN THE AREA. DIAGNOSED MY CONDITION AND DEVELOPED A TREATMENT PLAN WITH ME. BUSY OFFICE BUT WAS WORTH THE WAIT.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1922055276
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- CUNY Queens College
