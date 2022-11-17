Dr. Samuel Dartey-Hayford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dartey-Hayford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Dartey-Hayford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Dartey-Hayford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner. Speaks plainly and clearly to ensure that you understand what is happening. Made a horrible situation a bit better.
About Dr. Samuel Dartey-Hayford, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437129285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dartey-Hayford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dartey-Hayford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dartey-Hayford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dartey-Hayford.
