Dr. Dakil II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Dakil II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Dakil II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital and Purcell Municipal Hospital.
Dr. Dakil II works at
Locations
Norman Urology Associates500 E Robinson St Ste 1300, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 360-9966
Norman Regional Hospital901 N Porter Ave, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 307-1000
Purcell Municipal Hospital1500 N Green Ave, Purcell, OK 73080 Directions (405) 360-9966
Optim Oncology2117 Riverwalk Dr, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 360-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Struck me as highly competent and personable
About Dr. Samuel Dakil II, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710948831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dakil II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dakil II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dakil II works at
Dr. Dakil II has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakil II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
