Dr. Samuel Crosby, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Crosby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Green Hills2001 Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 789-1819Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Midtown2004 Hayes St Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 592-2723Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Nashville356 24th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2136Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 703-2137
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Franklin5021 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 592-2959Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
I was in severe pain with my right hand. Discovered I had carpel tunnel in both hands and a cyst in the palm of my right hand and a pulled muscle. He did surgery on both hands, at separate times with my right hand being first die to the severe pain I was in. He is very caring and kind, has a great bedside manner as well as he is an excellent doctor. His office, his staff, surgery center and nurses were great. I would recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Harvard Hand/Upper Extremity|Harvard Medical School
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Crosby has seen patients for Limb Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crosby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crosby speaks Spanish.
