Overview

Dr. Samuel Copeland, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Copeland works at Citizens Urology Clinic in Victoria, TX with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.