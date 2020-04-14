Dr. Samuel Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Cooper, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Radiation Oncology - Mount Pleasant1180 HOSPITAL DR, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Very pleasant and professional. Takes all of the time you need answering your questions . Calm demeanor and very thorough.
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.