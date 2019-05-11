Overview

Dr. Samuel Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Eastern Carolina ENT in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.