Overview

Dr. Samuel Clark, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Clark works at Scott and White Waco Pediatrics in Waco, TX with other offices in Temple, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.