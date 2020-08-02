Dr. Samuel Ciricillo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciricillo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Ciricillo Jr, MD
Dr. Samuel Ciricillo Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Buhler Specialty Pavilion2800 L St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 454-6850Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Haven’t seen him in a long time but he treated me for a VERY long time, I wouldn’t be who I am without him. Easily one of the best spinal surgeons of our times and I can’t thank him enough. I’m looking forward to book an appointment with him years later.
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
