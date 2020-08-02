See All Neurosurgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Samuel Ciricillo Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Ciricillo Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Ciricillo Jr works at OSF ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTER in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buhler Specialty Pavilion
    2800 L St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-6850
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Amador Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 02, 2020
    Haven’t seen him in a long time but he treated me for a VERY long time, I wouldn’t be who I am without him. Easily one of the best spinal surgeons of our times and I can’t thank him enough. I’m looking forward to book an appointment with him years later.
    Zach — Aug 02, 2020
    About Dr. Samuel Ciricillo Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841305554
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Ciricillo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciricillo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciricillo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciricillo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciricillo Jr works at OSF ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTER in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ciricillo Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Ciricillo Jr has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciricillo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciricillo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciricillo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciricillo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciricillo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

