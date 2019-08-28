Overview

Dr. Samuel Chung, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at City Of Hope Of Arcadia in Arcadia, CA with other offices in South Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.