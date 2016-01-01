Dr. Samuel Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Chao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Chao, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic
9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195
(216) 445-7876
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
18101 Lorain Ave Ste 345, Cleveland, OH 44111
(216) 476-7000
Strongsville Family Health Center
16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136
(440) 878-2500
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Health System
721 E Milltown Rd, Wooster, OH 44691
(330) 287-4500
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Specialty: Radiation Oncology
- English
NPI: 1386658656
Training: Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Appointments can be scheduled online or over the phone.