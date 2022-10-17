Dr. Samuel Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Chan, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Mile High Sports & Rehabilitation Medicine2490 W 26th Ave Ste 10A, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to make appointment. Wonderful office staff. Very caring and has always helped me. I have been seeing him for many years and saved me from surgeries . I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Samuel Chan, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1508830811
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Southern California - Keck
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
