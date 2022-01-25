Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chachkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Chachkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Dermatology Group, PC2301 Huntingdon Pike Ste 202, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chachkin?
He is incredibly thorough and personable. While I had to wait much longer than I expected to be seen, I would highly recommend DR Chachkin.
About Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1851451835
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chachkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chachkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chachkin works at
Dr. Chachkin has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chachkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chachkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chachkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chachkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chachkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.