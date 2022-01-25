See All Dermatologists in Huntingdon Valley, PA
Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Chachkin works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Group, PC in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Pennsylvania Dermatology Group, PC
    Pennsylvania Dermatology Group, PC
2301 Huntingdon Pike Ste 202, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 25, 2022
He is incredibly thorough and personable. While I had to wait much longer than I expected to be seen, I would highly recommend DR Chachkin.
— Jan 25, 2022
Photo: Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD
About Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • 1851451835
Education & Certifications

  Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
  George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
  Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Chachkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chachkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Chachkin works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Group, PC in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

Dr. Chachkin has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chachkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chachkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chachkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

