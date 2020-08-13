Dr. Samuel Catalon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catalon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Catalon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Catalon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University Medical Center
Dr. Catalon works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic - Pediatric6405 Day St # C800, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 364-1749Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great pediatrician
About Dr. Samuel Catalon, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catalon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catalon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catalon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catalon works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Catalon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catalon.
