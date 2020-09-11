Overview

Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Carvajal works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.