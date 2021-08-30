See All General Surgeons in Owensboro, KY
Dr. Samuel Carson, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Carson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Carson works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists
    2801 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 683-3720
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Intestinal Obstruction

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 30, 2021
I had a great experience with Dr. Carson! I had been really sick for over a year before my meeting him and a lot of the treatment that I had received prior to my surgery did not work, so I had a lot of anxiety going into the surgery and during recovery. Dr. Carson was very patient with that and answered all of my questions and helped me feel at ease
Livy B. — Aug 30, 2021
About Dr. Samuel Carson, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366785172
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
