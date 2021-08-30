Dr. Samuel Carson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Carson, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Carson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists2801 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 683-3720Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carson?
I had a great experience with Dr. Carson! I had been really sick for over a year before my meeting him and a lot of the treatment that I had received prior to my surgery did not work, so I had a lot of anxiety going into the surgery and during recovery. Dr. Carson was very patient with that and answered all of my questions and helped me feel at ease
About Dr. Samuel Carson, MD
- General Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Carson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carson.
