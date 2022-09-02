Overview

Dr. Samuel Burstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi Med Inst and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Burstein works at Steven Weiner, MD in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.