Dr. Samuel Burstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Burstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Burstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi Med Inst and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Burstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Burstein Professional Corporation6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 224, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 222-2443
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burstein?
Excellent , he is the best doctor I’ve had in my 62 years of life . I highly recommend DR Burstien for your entire family
About Dr. Samuel Burstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1124037155
Education & Certifications
- West LA VA Med Ctr
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Tbilisi Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burstein works at
Dr. Burstein speaks Armenian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Burstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.