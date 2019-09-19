Dr. Bremmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Bremmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Bremmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dermatology Clinic, Salem, OR2441 Grear St Ne, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 364-3321Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Dermatology Northwest LLC8642 SW Main St Ste 100, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Directions (888) 444-4577Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bremmer did an excellent job removing Basal Cell.
About Dr. Samuel Bremmer, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1053553321
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Bremmer has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bremmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
