Dr. Samuel Botros, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Botros, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Medspa Women Health Center1 Tiffany Pt Ste G1, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (847) 466-5905Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Botros is a really good doctor. He is very genuine about what he does
About Dr. Samuel Botros, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Polish and Spanish
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Ain Shams Medical School
Dr. Botros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botros accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botros speaks Arabic, Polish and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Botros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botros.
