Dr. Samuel Borsellino, MD
Dr. Samuel Borsellino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Summa Health Medical Group Neuroscience and Spine Institute, 3378 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333
- Akron City Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was scared the surgery would not work-TLIF L4-L5. I was in so much pain. But almost 4 months out from surgery and I feel like a new woman. Dr. Borsollino and staff are very kind and supportive.
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174540173
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Borsellino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borsellino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borsellino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borsellino works at
Dr. Borsellino has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borsellino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Borsellino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borsellino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borsellino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borsellino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.