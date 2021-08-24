Overview

Dr. Samuel Boles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Boles works at Anne Arundel Eye Center in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.