Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.



Dr. Bledsoe works at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.