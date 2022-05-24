See All Plastic Surgeons in Ventura, CA
Dr. Samuel Bern, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Samuel Bern, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Samuel Bern, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They completed their fellowship with Shriner's Burn Inst

Dr. Bern works at Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists
    1280 S Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 642-1699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bern?

    May 24, 2022
    Would like to thank you for your and my first gastroc flap surgery and reopen and reflap after broken plate and ilizarov. Still walking and golfing 28yrs later. Thanx !
    Scott Koenig — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Bern, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samuel Bern, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bern to family and friends

    Dr. Bern's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bern

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samuel Bern, MD.

    About Dr. Samuel Bern, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306807862
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shriner's Burn Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Bern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bern works at Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bern’s profile.

    Dr. Bern has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samuel Bern, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.