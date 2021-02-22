Dr. Samuel Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
-
1
Liebergall Eye Associates M.d. PC222 Route 59 Ste 207, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Dr Berger is kind and competent. He is very thorough and explains everything he is doing. I highly recommend Dr. Berger. My husband and I go yearly and always feel like Dr Berger cares.
About Dr. Samuel Berger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1225215031
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center/ Ophthalmic Consultants Of Long Island
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/ Montefiore Hospital
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berger speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.