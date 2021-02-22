See All Ophthalmologists in Suffern, NY
Dr. Samuel Berger, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Berger works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of Rockland in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Liebergall Eye Associates M.d. PC
    222 Route 59 Ste 207, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 357-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Stye
Chalazion
Visual Field Defects
Stye
Chalazion
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 22, 2021
    Dr Berger is kind and competent. He is very thorough and explains everything he is doing. I highly recommend Dr. Berger. My husband and I go yearly and always feel like Dr Berger cares.
    Tara — Feb 22, 2021
    About Dr. Samuel Berger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225215031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau University Medical Center/ Ophthalmic Consultants Of Long Island
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/ Montefiore Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of Rockland in Suffern, NY. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

    Dr. Berger has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

