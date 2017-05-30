See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrison, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Samuel Beran, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Beran, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrison, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University.

Dr. Beran works at New York Minimally Invasive Surgery PLLC in Harrison, NY with other offices in Valhalla, NY and Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Physicians of Westchester Pllc
    440 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 412, Harrison, NY 10528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 792-7938
  2. 2
    Westchester Health Associates Pllc
    465 Columbus Ave Ste 370, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 761-7070
  3. 3
    Premier Psychology Services Llp
    91 Smith Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 241-1911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 30, 2017
    On May 16th, I had Botox with Dr. Samuel Beran. I was tired and unhappy with the increasing appearance of my wrinkles, so I went online to find a doctor in my area. I really liked the staff at Dr. Beran’s office, especially the front desk girls. Dr. Beran is also incredibly sweet and kind. I did not have a consultation anyplace else. I did so much research on Botox before my first appointment, and found that Dr. Beran was extremely knowledgeable and had the soft touch I was hoping for. My proced
    Pauline J. Hernandez in Harrison, NY — May 30, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Beran, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Beran, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225050206
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Plastic Surgery Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albany Medical College - Union University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Beran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Beran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beran has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Beran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

