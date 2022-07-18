Dr. Samuel Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Bender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Bender, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates70 E 90th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Carnegie Womens Health207 E 94th St Ste 503, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr bender always listens to you and gives you all the time in the world. Highly experienced and professional
About Dr. Samuel Bender, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134159726
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
