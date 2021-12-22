Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Becker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC1001 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
Dr Becker performed a Septopasty and Tubinate reduction that changed my life for the better. My daughter also had the same surgery by Dr Becker as well with the same result. I would absolutely recommend Dr Becker ENT !
About Dr. Samuel Becker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083837108
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University Of California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Nasopharyngitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.