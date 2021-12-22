See All Plastic Surgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Samuel Becker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (45)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Nasopharyngitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC
    1001 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Turbinates
Nasopharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Enlarged Turbinates
Nasopharyngitis
Postnasal Drip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Dec 22, 2021
Dr Becker performed a Septopasty and Tubinate reduction that changed my life for the better. My daughter also had the same surgery by Dr Becker as well with the same result. I would absolutely recommend Dr Becker ENT !
Glenn from Yardley PA — Dec 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Samuel Becker, MD
About Dr. Samuel Becker, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083837108
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Residency
  • University of Virginia Medical Center
Internship
  • University of Virginia Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Of California
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Becker works at Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

Dr. Becker has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Nasopharyngitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

