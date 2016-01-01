Dr. Samuel Baughman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baughman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Baughman Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Baughman Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Baughman Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-1562
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Baughman Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baughman Jr accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baughman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baughman Jr works at
Dr. Baughman Jr has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baughman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baughman Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baughman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baughman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baughman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.