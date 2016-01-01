Overview

Dr. Samuel Baughman Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baughman Jr works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.