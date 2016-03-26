Overview

Dr. Samuel Barnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Barnett works at UT Southwestern Neurology Clnc in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.