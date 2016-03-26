See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Samuel Barnett, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Barnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Barnett works at UT Southwestern Neurology Clnc in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    University Texas Southwstrn NSG
    5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    University Texas Southwestern
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 26, 2016
    He saved my life, best in the whole world! Always listens to everything you need, very attentive, totally awesome. Thank you so much Dr. Barnett
    Gary Park in Wichita Falls Tx — Mar 26, 2016
    About Dr. Samuel Barnett, MD

    Neurosurgery
    23 years of experience
    English
    1730127390
    Education & Certifications

    U South Florida Coll Med
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
