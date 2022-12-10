Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Banks, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Banks, MD is a Dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Locations
1
Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-2700
2
Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic Cleveland3891 Adkisson Dr Nw, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 479-8648
3
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic6061 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to dr banks for dermatology for over 30 years
About Dr. Samuel Banks, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1801995329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Dermatology
