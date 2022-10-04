Overview

Dr. Samuel Baharestani, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Baharestani works at SightMD in Garden City, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY, Manhasset, NY, Smithtown, NY and Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.