Dr. Samuel Baharestani, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (119)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Samuel Baharestani, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Baharestani works at SightMD in Garden City, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY, Manhasset, NY, Smithtown, NY and Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SightMD NY Garden City Franklin Avenue
    520 Franklin Ave Ste 251, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-3937
    SightMD NY Huntington
    700 New York Ave Lowr Level, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 271-3900
    SightMD NY Manhasset
    133 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-0033
    SightMD NY Smithtown 109
    260 E Main St Ste 109, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-8877
    SightMD NY Plainview
    100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 202, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 935-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Spasm
Tear Duct Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Pinguecula
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Botox® for Blepharospasm
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Cosmetic Conditions
Dacryoadenitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Esophoria
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Inflammation
Eyelid Lesions
Eyelid Tumor
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Juvéderm Ultra
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Juvéderm Volbella
Keratoconus
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Oculoplastics
Orbital Diseases
Orbital Surgical Procedures
Paralytic Strabismus
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane Defyne
Restylane Lyft
Restylane Refyne
Restylane® Injections
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Strabismus
Tear Duct Probing
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Vascular Disease
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wrinkles
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 04, 2022
    It was good
    About Dr. Samuel Baharestani, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1730355116
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Eye Inst-U Cincinnati
    • Manhattan EET Hosp/NYU
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • New York University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Baharestani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baharestani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baharestani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baharestani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baharestani has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baharestani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Baharestani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baharestani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baharestani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baharestani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

