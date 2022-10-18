Dr. Ashby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Ashby, DO
Dr. Samuel Ashby, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.
Locations
Affiliated Medical Services Laboratory1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 613-4640
Ascension Via Christi Hospital St Teresa Inc.14800 W Saint Teresa St, Wichita, KS 67235 Directions (316) 613-4640
Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on West St. Teresa - Surgery14700 W Saint Teresa St Ste 130, Wichita, KS 67235 Directions (316) 613-4643
Ascension Medical Group Via Christi PA - Derby1640 E Tall Tree Rd, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 274-4640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Two weeks ago I underwent a knee joint replacement, done by Dr. Ashby. I was so worried about the pain I’d experience. The first week was pretty bad, but during the second week, I improved everyday. After two weeks, I’m walking without a cane or walker, and am so satisfied with the expertise shown by Dr. Ashby. His bedside manner is great, and he is free with his time, explaining the procedure thoroughly and answering questions. He replaced my hip a year ago, and I had a similar experience. I thoroughly recommend Dr. Ashby.
- Orthopedics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1598150492
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ashby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashby has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.