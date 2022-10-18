Overview

Dr. Samuel Ashby, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.



Dr. Ashby works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on Founders' Circle in Wichita, KS with other offices in Derby, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.