Overview

Dr. Samuel Apeatu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Apeatu works at Scott Gray MD in Astoria, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Vertigo and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.