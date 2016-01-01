Dr. Samuel Apeatu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apeatu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Apeatu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Apeatu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Scott Gray MD PC3613 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (800) 200-8196
Complete Neurological Care11247 Queens Blvd Ste 206, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4200
Greater Neurology225 Broadway Ste 705, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 349-2787
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013939545
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurodevelopment Disabilities
Dr. Apeatu has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apeatu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Apeatu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apeatu.
