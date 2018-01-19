Dr. Samuel Andonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Andonian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Andonian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, MA. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Clinic P.c.16 Clarke St, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 862-3218
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andonian is a warm and caring pediatrician. We have been very happy with the east of getting appointments, the professionalism of his staff and Dr. Andonian, and the accuracy in diagnosis.
About Dr. Samuel Andonian, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic, Armenian and French
- 1326065384
Education & Certifications
- Children's Cancer Resrerch Foundation 1974
- Childrens Hospital
- Am U Beirut
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andonian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andonian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andonian speaks Arabic, Armenian and French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Andonian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andonian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.