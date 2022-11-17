Dr. Samuel Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Anderson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their fellowship with Milton Hershey Medical Center
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
1
Columbus Endocrinology4895 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 457-7732
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What I most like about Dr Anderson is he reviews my records and stays very informed as to what has been going on with me...he asks me questions and listens to my answers...when I have questions he explains thoroughly and easily. I enjoy Dr. Anderson and pleased to give him a 5 star rating. I trust him to be open and honest with me...that is most important in caring for me. I have had Thyroid surgeries on both lobes and the crossbar, many years ago 1966 and 1970. In that timeframe they new very little about the Thyroid and the function. I marvel at how far medicine has advanced and very glad to have an excellent , knowledgeable doctor lin Dr. Samuel Anderson who takes great care of me. Thank you Blessings
About Dr. Samuel Anderson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1902883135
Education & Certifications
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.