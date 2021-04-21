See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Conroe, TX
Dr. Samuel Alianell, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Alianell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Alianell works at Bioprorestore LLC in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bioprorestore LLC
    3275 College Park Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 321-0214
    Houston Pain and Spine-woodlands
    3117 College Park Dr Ste 210, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 321-0214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 21, 2021
    Dr Alianell has done a great job helping me to control my pain and live a more pain free life. Him and his staff do a wonderful service to those of us that are struggling with daily pain. Christine is Very attentive and never rushes the appointment. The whole staff is a delight to work with. Thank you, Deb Fry
    Deb Fry — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Samuel Alianell, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427039411
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Alianell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alianell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alianell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alianell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alianell works at Bioprorestore LLC in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alianell’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alianell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alianell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alianell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alianell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

