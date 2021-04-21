Dr. Samuel Alianell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alianell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Alianell, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Alianell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Bioprorestore LLC3275 College Park Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-0214
Houston Pain and Spine-woodlands3117 College Park Dr Ste 210, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-0214
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alianell has done a great job helping me to control my pain and live a more pain free life. Him and his staff do a wonderful service to those of us that are struggling with daily pain. Christine is Very attentive and never rushes the appointment. The whole staff is a delight to work with. Thank you, Deb Fry
About Dr. Samuel Alianell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427039411
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alianell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alianell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alianell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alianell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alianell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alianell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alianell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.