Dr. Samuel Aldridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Aldridge, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Laconia, NH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia.
Locations
Concord Hospital Primary Care - Laconia85 Spring St, Laconia, NH 03246 Directions (603) 737-0291
Capital Region Physician Group246 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 415-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital- Laconia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Ty for saving my life
About Dr. Samuel Aldridge, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922078153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
