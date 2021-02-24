Overview

Dr. Samuel Akman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Akman works at Capital Women's Care in Towson, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.