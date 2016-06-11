Overview

Dr. Samuel Ahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Ahn works at University Vascular Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Inglewood, CA and Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.