Dr. Samuel Ahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Ahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
University Vascular Associates1082 Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 209-2011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 575 E Hardy St Ste 322, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-6950
University Vascular Associates1411 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 566-8105
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am retired Police Officer who has a very serious vascular illness. I had seen a Dr. at USC who was irresponsible and wanted to do surgery immediately. What a deadly mistake that would of been. I found Dr. Ahn to be excellent. He read all of my records, asked me questions and allowed me to ask him questions. He felt that the best thing for me to do is to wait and see if I got any worse, which is the best way to treat my illness. I highly recommend this Doctor. The staff was outstanding.
About Dr. Samuel Ahn, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1497783831
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
