Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO
Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Houston Spine Institute705 S Fry Rd Ste 235, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 321-4076
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
I have been going to Dr Adu-Lartey for several years. He did my back surgery several years ago. At the time, I was in a lot pain and could hardly walk. He was very understanding and helpful. I would highly recommend him to other people.
About Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801096987
- Florida Orthopedic Institute. Center For Spinal Disorders. Tampa, Florida
- Pinnacle Health Hospitals
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Weatherford, Oklahoma
