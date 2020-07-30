Overview

Dr. Samuel Adams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Adams works at PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS OF ATLANTA PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.