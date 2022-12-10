Overview

Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Abrams works at Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Asheville, NC with other offices in Waynesville, NC, Hendersonville, NC, Pisgah Forest, NC and Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.