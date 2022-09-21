Dr. Samuel Abramovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Abramovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Abramovitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Abramovitz works at
Locations
-
1
Samuel Abramovitz MD LLC9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 335, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 417-8788
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramovitz?
Dr. Abramovitz is amazing. He’s patient, pleasant and makes sure he provides time to answer all of his patients questions. I never feel rushed during my visits. He’s delivered two of my babies and he’s just perfect! I love his staff and his office is always clean! The waiting room is never crowded. I have no complaints. I referred two of my closest family members to him and they would say the same.
About Dr. Samuel Abramovitz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1285664136
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- State University of New York at Binghamton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramovitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramovitz works at
Dr. Abramovitz speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramovitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.