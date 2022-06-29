Overview

Dr. Samuel Abourbih, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Abourbih works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Harris, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.