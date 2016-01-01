See All Pediatricians in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Samuel Abernathy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of New Mexico and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Abernathy works at Alaska Center for Pediatrics in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alaska Center for Pediatrics
    2925 Debarr Rd Ste 230, Anchorage, AK 99508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acne
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acne

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Heartburn
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Rosacea
Sinusitis
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Samuel Abernathy, MD

    Pediatrics
    English
    NPI Number
    1912392168
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    University Of New Mexico
