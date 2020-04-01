See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wasilla, AK
Dr. Samuel Abbate, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (25)
Dr. Samuel Abbate, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington

Dr. Abbate works at Adonai Diabetes & Endocrinology in Wasilla, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Medical Network of Alaska LLC
    3331 E Meridian Park Loop, Wasilla, AK 99654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 357-2332

  • Mat-su Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

    Apr 01, 2020
    Dr Abbate has been my physician for the last 12 years since I was diagnosed with thyroid disease. I am incredibly impressed with his thorough knowledge of the disease and his treatment. I highly recommend him and his phenomenal staff.
    Sherri — Apr 01, 2020
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1316953409
    University of Washington
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    McGaw Mc-Northwestern U
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
